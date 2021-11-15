Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,902 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 0.2% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 40.0% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. 30.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen upped their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.96.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,440,667.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total value of $95,978,920.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,102,983. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $147.76 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $412.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.62, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.