Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $42,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $63.82 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $35.38 and a 1 year high of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.71. The company has a market cap of $270.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.91, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.