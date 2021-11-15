Chimpion (BNANA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $120.78 Million

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. During the last week, Chimpion has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chimpion has a market cap of $120.78 million and approximately $978,462.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chimpion coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.81 or 0.00006129 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00049128 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $137.63 or 0.00221600 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00010584 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

About Chimpion

Chimpion (CRYPTO:BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Buying and Selling Chimpion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

