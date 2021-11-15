China Infrastructure Construction Corp. (OTCMKTS:CHNC) Short Interest Down 99.0% in October

China Infrastructure Construction Corp. (OTCMKTS:CHNC) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.0% from the October 14th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,965,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

China Infrastructure Construction stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,523,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,925,645. China Infrastructure Construction has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

About China Infrastructure Construction

China Infrastructure Construction Corp. is engaged in the manufacture of cement. It produces ready-mixed concrete for developers and the construction industry. The company was founded on February 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

