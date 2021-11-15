Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.27% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $116,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beck Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% during the second quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at $12,049,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 25.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 45.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $139,189,000 after buying an additional 28,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 261.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,188,000 after buying an additional 28,536 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 12,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,920.83, for a total value of $23,094,139.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 25,430 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,909.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,563,162.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,863.00 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,241.38 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a PE ratio of 74.76 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,841.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,681.10.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMG. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,110.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,630.00 to $1,747.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,992.48.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

