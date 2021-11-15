Chonk Market Capitalization Achieves $2.10 Million (CHONK)

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded 22.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. Chonk has a total market cap of $2.10 million and approximately $28,058.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chonk has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. One Chonk coin can currently be bought for $53.97 or 0.00084895 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00050494 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.62 or 0.00222750 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00010768 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.98 or 0.00086482 BTC.

Chonk Coin Profile

CHONK is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. Chonk’s official website is www.chonker.finance . Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Chonk is chonkfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Chonk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chonk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

