Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,829 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.96% of Churchill Downs worth $73,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHDN. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

CHDN opened at $230.22 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $238.39 and a 200-day moving average of $211.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 1.16. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $174.53 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 73.90%. The business had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.667 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.93%.

CHDN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.89.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,261,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

