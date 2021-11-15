CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1447 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Shares of NYSE:CIXX traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.71. 56,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09. CI Financial has a 12-month low of $11.71 and a 12-month high of $24.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CIXX shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. CIBC increased their target price on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities increased their target price on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.28.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

