CI Financial Corp. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:CIX)

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) – Investment analysts at Desjardins increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for CI Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.85. Desjardins also issued estimates for CI Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$32.50 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CI Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.29.

Shares of CI Financial stock opened at C$29.66 on Monday. CI Financial has a 12-month low of C$14.91 and a 12-month high of C$30.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.03. The stock has a market cap of C$5.97 billion and a PE ratio of 13.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$26.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.59%.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

