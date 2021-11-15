CIBC Lowers CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target to C$80.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its price target cut by analysts at CIBC from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CCL.B. Raymond James set a C$81.00 target price on shares of CCL Industries and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$83.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Friday. Pi Financial increased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$80.25.

CCL.B stock traded down C$1.90 during trading on Monday, reaching C$66.56. The stock had a trading volume of 246,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,580. CCL Industries has a one year low of C$57.12 and a one year high of C$75.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$68.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$69.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02.

In other CCL Industries news, Senior Officer James Andrew Sellors sold 30,000 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.00, for a total value of C$2,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,073,672. Insiders sold 30,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,399 over the last ninety days.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

