CIBC Lowers Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target to C$126.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at CIBC from C$131.00 to C$126.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CCA. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cogeco Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$132.75.

Shares of CCA traded down C$2.73 on Monday, hitting C$101.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,370. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$112.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$115.83. Cogeco Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$92.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$123.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.77 billion and a PE ratio of 12.34.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

