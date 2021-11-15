Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) CEO Acquires $79,500.00 in Stock

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) CEO Jeffrey Stein bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Stein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, August 18th, Jeffrey Stein purchased 40,000 shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $68,800.00.

Shares of CDTX stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.59. 252,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,039. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average of $1.89. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $3.15. The company has a market cap of $78.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.12.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 722.37% and a negative net margin of 106.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Aegis lowered their price target on Cidara Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. WBB Securities upgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,346,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after acquiring an additional 607,200 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $353,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 187,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 93,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 6,173 shares in the last quarter. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.