Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 152,100 shares, a drop of 88.0% from the October 14th total of 1,267,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 757,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CIOXY traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.44. 105,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,449. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Cielo has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $0.91.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0266 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Cielo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cielo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th.

Cielo Company Profile

Cielo SA Cielo SA engages in the provision of payment processing solutions. It provides credit and debit cards, accreditation services for commercial establishments and service merchants, installation and maintenance of electronic terminals, data collection and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

