Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Stock Position Increased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,259 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.44% of Cimpress worth $39,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Cimpress by 4,424.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 68,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,421,000 after purchasing an additional 66,940 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cimpress by 0.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cimpress by 22.1% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,818,000 after purchasing an additional 28,078 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cimpress by 35.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cimpress by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,917,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $88.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.20, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.49. Cimpress plc has a 1-year low of $79.48 and a 1-year high of $128.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.02.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $657.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cimpress plc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

