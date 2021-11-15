Cineplex (TSE:CGX) PT Raised to C$15.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.68% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities increased their target price on Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC lifted their price target on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector peform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.94.
CGX stock traded down C$0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$14.33. 413,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,725. The stock has a market capitalization of C$907.69 million and a PE ratio of -1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.97. Cineplex has a one year low of C$7.11 and a one year high of C$16.76.
About Cineplex
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help
Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.