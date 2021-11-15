Cineplex (TSE:CGX) PT Raised to C$15.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities increased their target price on Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC lifted their price target on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector peform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.94.

CGX stock traded down C$0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$14.33. 413,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,725. The stock has a market capitalization of C$907.69 million and a PE ratio of -1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.97. Cineplex has a one year low of C$7.11 and a one year high of C$16.76.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.26) by C($0.38). The firm had revenue of C$64.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$71.55 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cineplex will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

