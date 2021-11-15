Cipher Price Tops $0.0016 on Exchanges (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. During the last seven days, Cipher has traded 121% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cipher has a market capitalization of $120,969.36 and $4,643.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cipher coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $279.91 or 0.00438805 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000159 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001095 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $723.71 or 0.01134523 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Cipher Coin Profile

Cipher (CPR) is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cipher

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

