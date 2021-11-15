Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,226 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.0% of Canandaigua National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1,652.6% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 104,997 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 99,006 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $7,192,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 39.8% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 46,257 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 13,172 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 53.5% in the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,284 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 11,597 shares during the period. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the first quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 68,087 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.29.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $2,970,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $56.82 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.56 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $239.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.20%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.