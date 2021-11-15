Civilization Hits Market Capitalization of $54.00 Million (CIV)

Civilization (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. One Civilization coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000280 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Civilization has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar. Civilization has a total market cap of $54.00 million and approximately $390,802.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00051440 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.31 or 0.00221377 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00010888 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.74 or 0.00086706 BTC.

Civilization Profile

Civilization (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

Buying and Selling Civilization

