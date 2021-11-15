Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) will report earnings per share of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. Civista Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Civista Bancshares.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 11.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIVB. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Civista Bancshares by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Civista Bancshares by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Civista Bancshares by 46,720.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Civista Bancshares by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. 53.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $25.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.83. The company has a market cap of $379.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Civista Bancshares has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $25.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 19th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 18th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.96%.

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

