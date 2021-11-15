Clarus Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,664 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 2.0% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 24,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 5,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $130.47. The company had a trading volume of 16,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,390,874. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.76. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $123.51 and a 1-year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

