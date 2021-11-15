Clarus Wealth Advisors Increases Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF makes up 7.2% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Clarus Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.50% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $11,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 50.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 32.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 251.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.48. 359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,028. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $66.79 and a 1-year high of $96.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.13.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

