Clarus Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up about 1.3% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACWI. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,493,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303,689 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $66,062,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,814,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,979,000 after acquiring an additional 604,234 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7,548.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 598,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,553,000 after acquiring an additional 590,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,948.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 564,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,583,000 after acquiring an additional 537,078 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

Shares of ACWI stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $107.18. 6,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,288,650. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.35. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $85.31 and a twelve month high of $107.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.