Clean Energy Pathways, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPWY) Short Interest Update

Clean Energy Pathways, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPWY) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 99.3% from the October 14th total of 148,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 448,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPWY traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 50,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,044. Clean Energy Pathways has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.

About Clean Energy Pathways

Clean Energy Pathways, Inc engages in the development of fossil fuel replacements. The firm utilizes clean burning biomass fuel, solar photo voltaic panels for power generation and solar thermal application for heating water in both commercial and residential applications. It also provides LED lighting replacements for high energy and heat producing incandescent and mercury vapor lighting.

