CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Trading 4.9% Higher

Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.60 and last traded at $22.48. 3,929 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,112,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CleanSpark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $11.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.21 million. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 96.95% and a negative return on equity of 16.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CleanSpark by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 600,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after acquiring an additional 61,601 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in CleanSpark by 386.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 42,164 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in CleanSpark by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $851,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 107,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 13,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc offers advanced energy software and control technology that enables a plug-and-play enterprise solution to modern energy challenges. Its services consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, Microgrid design and engineering, Microgrid consulting services, and turn-key Microgrid implementation services.

