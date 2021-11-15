ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Short Interest Up 872.7% in October

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a growth of 872.7% from the October 14th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
NYSE:CTR traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,625. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $12.14 and a 1 year high of $28.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.74.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%.
About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund
ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.
