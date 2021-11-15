ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Short Interest Up 872.7% in October

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a growth of 872.7% from the October 14th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NYSE:CTR traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,625. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $12.14 and a 1 year high of $28.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 86,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 147,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.

