Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Stock Position Lifted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,132,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,624 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.84% of Clene worth $12,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLNN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Clene by 2,071.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,048 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP grew its position in Clene by 175.0% in the second quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Clene in the first quarter worth approximately $2,816,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Clene in the first quarter worth approximately $1,662,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Clene in the second quarter worth approximately $643,000. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CLNN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Clene from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Clene in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Clene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.88.

NASDAQ:CLNN opened at $5.45 on Monday. Clene Inc. has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $17.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.47. The company has a current ratio of 13.54, a quick ratio of 15.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.62. On average, equities analysts expect that Clene Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clene Company Profile

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

