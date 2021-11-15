Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.35 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.35 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.52. Cleveland-Cliffs reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 879.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full-year earnings of $6.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $6.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $7.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 75.62% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business’s revenue was up 264.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CLF shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.69.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 205.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $22.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 2.27. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $26.51.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

