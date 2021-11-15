Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) Shares Up 2.2%

Clinigen Group plc (OTCMKTS:CLIGF)’s share price shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.42 and last traded at $8.42. 300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clinigen Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

