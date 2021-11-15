Cloudbric Price Hits $0.0237 (CLBK)

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLBK) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. During the last week, Cloudbric has traded 34% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cloudbric coin can currently be purchased for $0.0237 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cloudbric has a market cap of $14.53 million and $1.72 million worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00049500 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.76 or 0.00220878 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00010762 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Cloudbric Profile

Cloudbric is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 612,671,517 coins. Cloudbric’s official website is www.cloudbric.io . The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @cloudbric and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Buying and Selling Cloudbric

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cloudbric should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cloudbric using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

