Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Stake Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,768 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $13,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,606,000. Corvex Management LP grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 131.9% in the 1st quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 1,797,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,737,000 after buying an additional 1,022,216 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,257,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,587,000 after buying an additional 760,579 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,825,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,516,000 after buying an additional 526,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 151.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 855,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,681,000 after purchasing an additional 515,766 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:CCEP opened at $56.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52-week low of $39.41 and a 52-week high of $63.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCEP shares. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HSBC lowered their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.37.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

