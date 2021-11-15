Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Price Target Lowered to C$126.00 at CIBC

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$131.00 to C$126.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

OTCMKTS CGEAF remained flat at $$84.66 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57 shares, compared to its average volume of 862. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.28 and a 200-day moving average of $92.64. Cogeco Communications has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $98.61.

Cogeco Communications, Inc is a communications company, which provides Internet, video and telephony services to residential and business customers. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario.

Featured Article: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.