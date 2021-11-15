Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target Lowered to C$125.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its price target cut by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$130.00 to C$125.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 23.40% from the company’s current price.

CCA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$131.00 target price on shares of Cogeco Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cogeco Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$132.75.

TSE:CCA traded down C$2.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$101.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,370. The firm has a market cap of C$4.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.34. Cogeco Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$92.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$123.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$112.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$115.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

