Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) PT Lowered to C$137.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$138.00 to C$137.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CCA. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$131.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$132.75.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

CCA traded down C$2.73 during trading on Monday, hitting C$101.30. 55,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,370. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.34. Cogeco Communications has a 1-year low of C$92.35 and a 1-year high of C$123.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$112.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$115.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.55.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.