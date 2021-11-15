Cogeco (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Price Target Cut to C$105.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Cogeco (OTCMKTS:CGECF) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at CIBC from C$114.00 to C$105.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Cogeco from C$138.00 to C$137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Cogeco from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

CGECF remained flat at $$67.40 during trading on Monday. Cogeco has a 12-month low of $61.41 and a 12-month high of $79.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.28.

Cogeco, Inc operates as a diversified holding company, which engages in providing cable television, Internet, telephony and other telecommunications services to residential and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through the Communications and Other segments. The Communications segment provides a wide range of analogue and digital television, Internet and telephony services primarily to residential customers, as well as business solutions, including data networking, Ethernet, hosting, Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to small and medium sized businesses.

