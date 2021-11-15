Cogeco (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Price Target Cut to C$137.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Cogeco (OTCMKTS:CGECF) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$138.00 to C$137.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cogeco from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of Cogeco stock remained flat at $$67.40 during trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.03 and its 200-day moving average is $74.28. Cogeco has a 52-week low of $61.41 and a 52-week high of $79.41.

Cogeco, Inc operates as a diversified holding company, which engages in providing cable television, Internet, telephony and other telecommunications services to residential and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through the Communications and Other segments. The Communications segment provides a wide range of analogue and digital television, Internet and telephony services primarily to residential customers, as well as business solutions, including data networking, Ethernet, hosting, Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to small and medium sized businesses.

