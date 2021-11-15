Cogeco (TSE:CGO) PT Lowered to C$105.00

Cogeco (TSE:CGO) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$114.00 to C$105.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.12% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Cogeco from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

CGO stock traded down C$2.36 during trading on Monday, hitting C$80.08. The company had a trading volume of 33,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,611. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$87.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$91.72. The stock has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08. Cogeco has a 12 month low of C$77.02 and a 12 month high of C$101.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.78.

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

