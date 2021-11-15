Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) will announce $0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cohu’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Cohu posted earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohu will report full year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cohu.

Get Cohu alerts:

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Cohu had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $225.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on COHU. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.78.

In related news, VP Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $31,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Bendush sold 5,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $181,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,588 shares of company stock worth $475,050 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Cohu by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 24,030 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 198,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,329,000 after acquiring an additional 65,600 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 121,862.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 35,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 35,340 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cohu stock opened at $36.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.51. Cohu has a 52 week low of $25.65 and a 52 week high of $51.86.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

Featured Article: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cohu (COHU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.