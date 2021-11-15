Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) will report earnings per share of $0.55 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cohu’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.54. Cohu posted earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cohu will report full year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Cohu had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $225.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COHU. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cohu in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cohu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

In other news, VP Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $30,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,068 shares in the company, valued at $2,847,438.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 4,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $174,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,588 shares of company stock worth $475,050. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cohu during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cohu by 500.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Cohu by 182.6% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cohu during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Cohu by 47.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COHU opened at $36.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cohu has a 1-year low of $25.65 and a 1-year high of $51.86.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

