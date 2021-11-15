Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Trading Up 6.3%

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) shares were up 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.55 and last traded at $38.55. Approximately 4,635 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 581,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.26.

Several analysts have commented on COHU shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Cohu in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.51.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $225.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.98 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 17.97%. Cohu’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Cohu news, Director William Bendush sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $181,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 4,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $174,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,588 shares of company stock worth $475,050 over the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Cohu by 2.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Cohu by 47.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Cohu by 6.0% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 8,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cohu by 24.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Cohu by 1.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile (NASDAQ:COHU)

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

