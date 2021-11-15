CoinEx Token Price Reaches $0.0893 on Exchanges (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. CoinEx Token has a market capitalization of $63.31 million and approximately $3.29 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One CoinEx Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0893 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CoinEx Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00049128 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.63 or 0.00221600 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00010584 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

About CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token (CRYPTO:CET) is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinEx Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinEx Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.