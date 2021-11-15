Coldstack (CLS) Reaches Market Cap of $6.38 Million

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 15th. In the last week, Coldstack has traded up 46.7% against the U.S. dollar. Coldstack has a total market capitalization of $6.38 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coldstack coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.24 or 0.00006633 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Coldstack alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.11 or 0.00070540 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.12 or 0.00073674 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.22 or 0.00095728 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64,069.18 or 1.00181021 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,542.68 or 0.07103115 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Coldstack Coin Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Coldstack Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coldstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coldstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coldstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coldstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.