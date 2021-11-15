Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

CFX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Colfax from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

CFX opened at $51.97 on Monday. Colfax has a 12-month low of $32.67 and a 12-month high of $54.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.20, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.46.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $965.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colfax will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 59,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $2,779,209.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $29,484.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,823 shares of company stock worth $10,848,261. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFX. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Colfax by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,549,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,687,000 after acquiring an additional 97,220 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Colfax by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Colfax by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 188,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 19,523 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Colfax during the 1st quarter valued at $2,217,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Colfax by 234.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

