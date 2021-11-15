Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $78.03 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.01 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $65.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.73.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 57.51%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.25.

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,621.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,386 shares of company stock valued at $11,298,048 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.