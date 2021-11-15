Collateral Pay (COLL) Reaches One Day Volume of $1,220.00

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. In the last week, Collateral Pay has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. One Collateral Pay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000278 BTC on major exchanges. Collateral Pay has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and $1,220.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.46 or 0.00070970 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.12 or 0.00073565 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.30 or 0.00095713 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,218.59 or 1.00263657 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,543.80 or 0.07094172 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Collateral Pay Coin Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Collateral Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collateral Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Collateral Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

