Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $28.00. The stock had previously closed at $19.48, but opened at $20.50. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $19.99, with a volume of 1,051 shares changing hands.

COLL has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,679 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,780 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,388 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 245.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.91 million, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.96.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.53). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.