ColossusXT Trading Up 4.9% This Week (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. In the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ColossusXT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ColossusXT has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $132.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ColossusXT Coin Profile

COLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,298,000,157 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

