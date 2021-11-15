Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 50.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,839,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,901,135 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 3.34% of Columbia Property Trust worth $66,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 212.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

CXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $19.30 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.01.

NYSE:CXP opened at $19.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.95. Columbia Property Trust has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $19.49.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

