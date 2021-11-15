Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stake Cut by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 910,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 14,390 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 0.5% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Comcast were worth $50,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,425,236,000 after acquiring an additional 12,066,751 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,835,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,986,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499,137 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,895,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432,001 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $333,562,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,329,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998,777 shares in the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist raised their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.04.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.45. 152,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,607,346. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $48.15 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

