Comerica Bank Boosts Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174,000 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.79% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF worth $10,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EBND opened at $24.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.00. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $28.25.

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

