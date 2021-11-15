Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.08% of Fair Isaac worth $10,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 50,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,512,000 after acquiring an additional 12,891 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 145,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,839,000 after buying an additional 37,795 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 221.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,955,000 after buying an additional 17,749 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $543.71.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $375.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $412.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $466.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.99. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $370.52 and a 52-week high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 205.21% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

